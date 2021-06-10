 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
Selena Gomez hilariously fails to impress with basketball skills

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

While Selena Gomez's career ranges from music to television it is certain that a career with the NBA is not on the horizon any time soon.

This was revealed when the Same Old Love hit-maker was challenged by her friends if she could do a three-pointer to which she claimed that she could.

All of this unfolded on her Instagram Story where she could be seen attempting to make a her shot.

"So, my friends asked me if I could do a three-pointer and I said ‘yes,''' the 28-year-old star confessed as she broke out in a laugh. 

One friend then said, "So, here we are."

Before she could attempt the shot the singer shared a pre-game injury, ironically sharing how it could hinder with the possibility of her making a successful shot.

"Update—I recently had an injury in the kitchen," the actress shared in her Instagram Story video while comically showing off a Band-Aid on one of her fingers. 

"And I may not be able to perform well, so you know."

After a bit of back and forth with her friends the singer finally made the shot and missed.

The We Don't Talk Anymore artist jokingly captioned the video "So... I can't." 

