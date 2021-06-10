 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

A new trailer for Ryan Reynolds's upcoming film "Free Guy" was released on Wednesday.

The film directed by Shawn Levy is all set to release in theaters on August 13, 2021.

"The world needed a good guy, they got a great guy. Watch the all-new trailer for Free Guy and see it only in theaters August 13," said a tweet posted by the official account of the film.

Ryan Reynolds shared the trailer with a funny caption that read, "On August 13th, find out what @JodiemComer or @TaikaWaititi put inside me. In the movie, not in real life. (But I’m checking right now just in case. Will update later".

