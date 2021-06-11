 
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker

Friday Jun 11, 2021

There is not a single mosquito in Disney World despite it is located in “the middle of a Florida swamp.”. Is it true? A TikToker recently made a revelation in this connection.

TikTok influencer Michael McBride dropped the revelation in a recent video that has since amassed over 1.5 million views.

Michael created posts on the social media app under the handle @ideasoup and has 756,000 followers.

“There are no mosquitoes at Disney World, even though it’s in the middle of the Florida swamps,” McBride penned the caption over the video.

“Disney doesn’t want anything to damage a guest’s experience, so they have a ‘Mosquito Surveillance Program.'”

Disney has put in place the Mosquito Surveillance Program which McBride termed as “one of the best in the world.”

“We have an extensive mosquito prevention and monitoring program across the property,” states the Walt Disney World FAQ page on its website.

“They spray 86 miles with insecticide twice a day,” McBride said. “They even have ‘sentinel chickens,’ whose blood they test for mosquito-borne illnesses.”

