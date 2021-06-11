Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC

Kanye West and Irina Shayk made a failed attempt to dodge the waiting photographers upon their arrival in New York City after enjoying a trip to France.

They were spotted on the tarmac at Teterboro Airport on Wednesday, where the rapper tried his best to hide from paparazzi amid rumours of their budding romance.



The 44-year-old Yeezy founder was photographed with the hood of his blue jacket pulled tightly around his face as he kept his head down while going between a private jet and a waiting car.

On the other hand, Irina, 35, kept it more casual in a white tracksuit, with her face covered with a black face mask and sunglasses.

The pair had previously been spotted together in Provence, France where they were staying at luxury Villa La Coste boutique hotel.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced that they would be divorcing, and the mother-of four also sent her estranged husband a loving birthday message to ease tension.