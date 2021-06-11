 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Kanye West and Irina Shayk made a failed attempt to dodge the waiting photographers upon their arrival in New York City after enjoying a trip to France.

They were spotted on the tarmac at Teterboro Airport on Wednesday, where the rapper tried his best to hide from paparazzi amid rumours of their budding romance.

The 44-year-old Yeezy founder was photographed with the hood of his blue jacket pulled tightly around his face as he kept his head down while going between a private jet and a waiting car.

On the other hand, Irina, 35, kept it more casual in a white tracksuit, with her face covered with a black face mask and sunglasses.

The pair had previously been spotted together in Provence, France where they were staying at luxury Villa La Coste boutique hotel. 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced that they would be divorcing, and the mother-of four also sent her estranged husband a loving birthday message to ease tension.

More From Entertainment:

Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker

Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker
Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13
Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap

Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap
'In the Heights': Hollywood's biggest Latino film opens in theaters

'In the Heights': Hollywood's biggest Latino film opens in theaters

Selena Gomez hilariously fails to impress with basketball skills

Selena Gomez hilariously fails to impress with basketball skills
Queen Elizabeth's youngest son opens up about Harry, Meghan's rift with royal family

Queen Elizabeth's youngest son opens up about Harry, Meghan's rift with royal family

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had discussion over handling paparazzi

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had discussion over handling paparazzi
Dua Lipa says 'Gully' starring Amber Heard is 'incredibly moving and brilliant'

Dua Lipa says 'Gully' starring Amber Heard is 'incredibly moving and brilliant'

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode: Osman Bey takes revenge for Bamsi's murder

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode: Osman Bey takes revenge for Bamsi's murder

Trailer for TV series featuring Ertugrul's Turgut Alp is out now

Trailer for TV series featuring Ertugrul's Turgut Alp is out now

Latest

view all