Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family

Her brilliant performance in the famous sitcom series Modern Family has put Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara on the map. But, the 48-year-old actress did not like an aspect of the filming of the sitcom.

She rather hated it.

Sofia Vergara portrayed Gloria Pritchett - an upbeat Colombian girl married to Jay Pritchett. The actress said she loved playing the role she was cast in. But, it does not mean that she adored whatever the directors decided for the sitcom.



She did not like when they decided for Gloria and Jay to have a pet dog, Stella. In an interview, she revealed that she was not too fond of the dog, though her character was supposed to love French bulldog, Stella.

“I hate the dog,” Sofia Vergara confessed.

“I’m not used to [having] a little dog on top of me and licking. I grew up in Colombia, where you have big dogs.”

She pointed out dogs stay outside in Colombia. “It’s not that I have anything personal with her [the dog],” she added.

Sofia Vergara's genuine style was liked by her audience.



