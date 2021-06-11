 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Kanye West's strange wife Kim Kardashian and his new rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk have a history of dating the same man as they reportedly had relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in past.

Charming model Irina is said to have gone on to date a man immediately after reality star Kim split with him, according to new report.

However, it’s worth noting this is not the first time Irina and Kim Kardashian have allegedly dated the same man.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reportedly had a brief relationship with the famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010 after her split from the NFL athlete Reggie Bush.

The pair were reportedly spotted in Madrid, Spain in April of 2010 while having lunch at La Dorado.

Though there are no photos of their alleged meeting, Us Weekly claimed they were “very affectionate” at the meal.

They were confirmed to be engaged in 2011. And after five years together they finally split in 2015. Then Irina began new romantic journey with Bradley Cooper and welcomed a child together, Lea De Seine.

On Wednesday, Irina and Kanye were spotted on the tarmac at Teterboro Airport where the rapper tried his best to hide from paparazzi amid rumours of their budding romance.

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family

Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family
Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC

Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC
Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker

Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker
Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13
Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap

Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap
'In the Heights': Hollywood's biggest Latino film opens in theaters

'In the Heights': Hollywood's biggest Latino film opens in theaters

Selena Gomez hilariously fails to impress with basketball skills

Selena Gomez hilariously fails to impress with basketball skills
Queen Elizabeth's youngest son opens up about Harry, Meghan's rift with royal family

Queen Elizabeth's youngest son opens up about Harry, Meghan's rift with royal family

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had discussion over handling paparazzi

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had discussion over handling paparazzi
Dua Lipa says 'Gully' starring Amber Heard is 'incredibly moving and brilliant'

Dua Lipa says 'Gully' starring Amber Heard is 'incredibly moving and brilliant'

Latest

view all