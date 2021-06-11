Billie Eilish amazes fans as she shares her unseen photos with group of girls

Billie Eilish delighted fans as she shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her newly-released Lost Cause music video.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singing sensation posted several behind-the-scenes photos that were taken during the production of the recently-released music video for her track Lost Cause.

The award-winning singer was seen enjoying happy moments with several other dancers. She captioned the photo: 'I love girls.'



Lost Cause is the most recent track of the 19-year-old hitmaker which has been dropped ahead of the debut of her second studio album, entitled Happier Than Ever. The album will be made available later this year.

The stunning photos show that Billie Eilish changed outfits several times during the video shoot and was first seen wearing a beige t-shirt and a lighter pair of shorts.



