 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish amazes fans as she shares her unseen photos with group of girls

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Billie Eilish delighted fans as she shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her newly-released Lost Cause music video.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singing sensation posted several behind-the-scenes photos that were taken during the production of the recently-released music video for her track Lost Cause.

The award-winning singer was seen enjoying happy moments with several other dancers. She captioned the photo: 'I love girls.'

Lost Cause is the most recent track of the 19-year-old hitmaker which has been dropped ahead of the debut of her second studio album, entitled Happier Than Ever. The album will be made available later this year.

The stunning photos show that Billie Eilish changed outfits several times during the video shoot and was first seen wearing a beige t-shirt and a lighter pair of shorts.


More From Entertainment:

Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West

Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West
Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family

Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family
Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC

Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC
Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker

Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker
Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13
Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap

Priyanka Chopra remembers late father in heart-touching snap
'In the Heights': Hollywood's biggest Latino film opens in theaters

'In the Heights': Hollywood's biggest Latino film opens in theaters

Selena Gomez hilariously fails to impress with basketball skills

Selena Gomez hilariously fails to impress with basketball skills
Queen Elizabeth's youngest son opens up about Harry, Meghan's rift with royal family

Queen Elizabeth's youngest son opens up about Harry, Meghan's rift with royal family

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had discussion over handling paparazzi

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had discussion over handling paparazzi

Latest

view all