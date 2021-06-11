 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber flaunts her runway physique in sports top and shorts

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Supermodel Hailey Bieber put on a head-turning display as she showcased her envy-inducing runway physique in sports bra and shorts after workout in West Hollywood on Thursday.

The 24-year-old catwalk queen looked revitalized as she appeared in the sunshine with her light brunette tresses scraped up into a effortlessly stylish do.

Justin bieber's sweetheart left Pilates class with her gym-honed abs and legs on full display. Clad in an olive green matching pair of workout shorts.

The charming model jazzed up the look with her signature gold hoop earrings and layers of necklaces.

The most eye-catching of all was the jaw-dropping diamond ring her husband Justin Bieber proposed to her with in the Bahamas back in 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby

Gigi Hadid introduces Khai to pool life, sharing mesmerising photos on her newborn baby
Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom

Kate Middleton feels pleasure in chat with fellow shutterbug mom
Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom

Amelia Hamlin sizzles in white crop top as she enjoys pre-birthday outing with mom
Billie Eilish amazes fans as she shares her unseen photos with group of girls

Billie Eilish amazes fans as she shares her unseen photos with group of girls
Bill Murray and Anne Frank fill out bumper Cannes edition

Bill Murray and Anne Frank fill out bumper Cannes edition
Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West

Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West
Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family

Sofia Vergara reveals what she didn't like about filming Modern Family
Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC

Kanye West and his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk hide their faces as they arrive in NYC
Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker

Disney World has no mosquitoes, reveals a TikToker
Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Queen Elizabeth receives rose named after Prince Philip as gift on husband's birthday

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

Kanye West, Irina Shayk's romance can be linked as far as DMX tribute

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds film to release on August 13

Latest

view all