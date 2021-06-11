 
Friday Jun 11 2021
Cops frustrated over fake complaints to Jennifer Lopez's house

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Jennifer Lopez is facing some trouble as her home is continuously being visited by police over fake complaints.

It was earlier reported that the On the Floor singer was subjected to at least 15 calls to police, which began after her performance in President Joe Biden’s inauguration back in January.

This time TMZ reported that the Hustlers star’s residence was being visited by police over complaints of “loud music” however, nothing seemed to be the problem.

A source spoke to the outlet saying that frustrated cops were getting calls about "loud music or other disturbing noise coming from the house".

It is said that the singer’s team is working with police to figure out the source of the calls but is tricky as the caller is not using a landline number. 

