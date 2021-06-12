 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Web Desk

Billie Eilish turns heads as she steps out with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Billie Eilish looked amazing as she enjoyed a romantic outing with boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce amid 'queerbaiting' accusations on Thursday.

The 19-year-old singing sensation turned heads as she appeared with her boyfriend for a romantic VIP trip to Disneyland.

The Award-winning singer's outing with her beau comes after fans accused her of attracting more audience with her racy video, showing her frolicking with women.

The pop star faced backlash after sharing snaps of her frolicking with women alongside a caption that reads: 'I love girls.'

Eilish's outing with her boyfriend appeared to validate the skepticism surrounding her recent video.

A user sparked the debate when reacting to Billie's video, writing: 'Acting sexual with girls to draw in more audience is gross'.

The music icon has been spotted cozying up to her 29-year-old boyfriend Matthew for the past few months. 

The singer's appearance comes after some of her fans questioned her actions when putting on an animated display with a group of female pals in a video, released during Pride Month.

Billie Eilish's video, which attracted massive applause, irked some of her fans as they accused her of 'queerbaiting'.

