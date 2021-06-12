 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Zooey Deschanel opens up on her passion about sustainable living

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

American actor Zooey Deschanel spoke about the causes closest to her heart and how her partner Jonathan Scott inspires her to do more every day.

During an interview with People, the New Girl actor spoke about her increasing devotion towards environmental activism and how she and Scott help each other do more every day.

"It's really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power. He's always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels,” said the 500 Days of Summer star.

She further shared that partly why they connected so quickly was because of their shared passion for the environment.

"I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level. Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on,” she said.

"I'm a mom, so I'm always concerned about what we are eating and using. So it's great, because between the two of us we have ended up focusing on two big things that affect our environment,” said Dechanel who co-parents her son Charlie Wolf, three and daughter Elsie Otter, five, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. 

