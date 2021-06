Ed Sheeran unveils ‘Bad Habits’ official trailer audio

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has officially released the trailer for his upcoming solo Bad Habits.

For this song, Ed Sheeran channeled his inner vampire and sported a pale un-dead look for single.

For those unversed, the official music video is slated for its release on the 25th of June.

