Shilpa Shetty is upset as husband Raj Kundra reacts to ex-wife’s allegations

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is reportedly said to be upset after her husband Raj Kundra spoke publicly about his former wife Kavita in a recent interview.



Raj Kundra, who got married to Shilpa in November 2009 after his separation with Kavita in 2006, spoke publicly on his ex-wife’s allegations against Shilpa for their divorce.

He also disclosed that Kavita had an extra-marital affair with his sister’s husband Vansh.

Raj opened up about his ex-wife after one of her old videos wherein she blamed Shilpa for their divorce resurfaced and went viral on social media.

Reacting to Kavita’s video, Raj dismissed all allegations.

Now, the Baazigar actress is reportedly upset with her husband as she did not want him to speak publicly about Kavita’s allegations and the reason behind their split.