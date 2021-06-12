 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Indian actor Aamir Khan and several other celebrities would attempt to best chess grandmaster Viswanathan in a COVID-19 charity match to be held on June 13.

The match would be live-streamed on Chess.com at 5:00 PM. Other celebrities who would take part in a series of games include South Indian star Kiccha Sudeep, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, singer Arijit Singh and singer-songwriter Ananya Birla.

According to the local media, Aamir Khan has been playing chess since the age of six, which he mastered from his grandmother. 

Indian saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic The pandemic has killed thousands of people across India as the country's health system collapsed.

