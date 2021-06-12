Actor Aamir Khan to take on chess grandmaster in charity match

Indian actor Aamir Khan and several other celebrities would attempt to best chess grandmaster Viswanathan in a COVID-19 charity match to be held on June 13.

The match would be live-streamed on Chess.com at 5:00 PM. Other celebrities who would take part in a series of games include South Indian star Kiccha Sudeep, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, singer Arijit Singh and singer-songwriter Ananya Birla.

According to the local media, Aamir Khan has been playing chess since the age of six, which he mastered from his grandmother.

Indian saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic The pandemic has killed thousands of people across India as the country's health system collapsed.