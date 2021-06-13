Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton

American pop singer Ariana Grande knows how it is to be so successful while still enjoying the youthful days. However, the 27-year-old vocalist wants to know how it feels to be so popular.

The singer wanted the answer from Diane Keaton, the Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning American actress. The 75-year-old veteran actress took 25 questions from 25 celebrity friends and fans for Interview magazine on Friday (June 11).

Ariana Grande had two queries from Diane Keaton. She asked the actress about her favourite line from the 1996 comedy film The First Wives Club.

“It’s not a line, but performing the song ‘You Don’t Own Me’ was so fun,” Diane Keaton reminisced.

Then, the singer moved on to her second question: “How does it feel to be so f*****g iconic?”

Replying to her answer, Diane Keaton thanked her for the good words. She said, “I don’t exactly understand what that means but it’s very kind of you to say. Can you explain to me how I’m iconic?”

“What is that? I understand certain aspects of it, but it’s hard for me to deal with that. I don’t really see it that way,” Diane Keaton said.

“I live with myself and I’m hardly iconic. I get up in the morning and it’s me again. I’m just another person saying, ‘Gee, I’d better feed the dog.'”