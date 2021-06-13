 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

David Archuleta turned to his social media with a lengthy caption about figuring out who he was

American singer David Archuleta has opened up about his sexuality as he revealed he identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The former American Idol finalist from the show’s seventh season, turned to his social media with a lengthy caption about figuring out who he was.

"I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” said Archuleta who is a member of The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints.

“I've been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual,” he said.

"There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (i know that's a lot of letters that a lot of people don't understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have,” he shared.

Archuleta further urged his fans and followers to "consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself."

"I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith," he wrote.

"There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it. I don't think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other. For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am. I've yet to figure out what that means but I appreciate you listening to this personal matter,” he added. 

