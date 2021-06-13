Harry and Meghan 'trying to be at peace' with royal family following Lili's birth

Harry and Meghan are more than determined to keep their ties peaceful with the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to maintain a peaceful connection with the royal family after they reconnected with them, following daughter Lilibet Diana's birthday.



It was earlier revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even showed the little angel to Queen Elizabeth via FaceTime.

Now, the couple are more than determined to keep their ties peaceful with the royal family.

"It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals," a source told Us Weekly.

"All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews —which by the way, the pair have no regrets about—they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace," the source added.

A separate source revealed earlier, "The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photo. She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again."