Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff dance video goes viral

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff shared an unseen dance video of his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani to wish her on 29th birthday.



The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and posted the video wherein he and Disha can be seen dancing their hearts out.

Tiger also extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Disha.

He wrote “Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani” followed by a heart emoticon.

The dance video has gone viral on social media.