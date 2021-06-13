Jason Momoa addresses desire to shoot alongside Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa recently sat down for a chat and gushed over the opportunity to star in a film alongside Dwayne Johnson.

The actor made the admission during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was quoted saying, “We tried to get together and make a movie together but it’s just he’s way busier than I am and I’m pretty busy right now so, one of these days!”

Momoa even made a candid quip regarding the favor Johnson owes him and admitted, “We will! And it’s really cool because now he’s kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, ‘Yo!’ and I got him.”

Check it out below:



