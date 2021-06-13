 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa addresses desire to shoot alongside Dwayne Johnson

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Jason Momoa addresses desire to shoot alongside Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa recently sat down for a chat and gushed over the opportunity to star in a film alongside Dwayne Johnson.

The actor made the admission during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was quoted saying, “We tried to get together and make a movie together but it’s just he’s way busier than I am and I’m pretty busy right now so, one of these days!”

Momoa even made a candid quip regarding the favor Johnson owes him and admitted, “We will! And it’s really cool because now he’s kind of in my pocket so I can call him up and be like, ‘Yo!’ and I got him.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth says Chris Evans will always be number 1 in his book

Chris Hemsworth says Chris Evans will always be number 1 in his book
Insiders shed light on Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing

Insiders shed light on Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing
Prince Harry slammed for ‘entitlement’ to Queen’s nickname

Prince Harry slammed for ‘entitlement’ to Queen’s nickname
BTS address collection of ‘painful memories: ‘ARMYs endured with us’

BTS address collection of ‘painful memories: ‘ARMYs endured with us’
I never do selfies says Amber Heard

I never do selfies says Amber Heard

Intruder ‘refuses to leave’ Kylie Jenner’s home: report

Intruder ‘refuses to leave’ Kylie Jenner’s home: report
Simon Cowell puts ‘haunted’ mansion up for sale: report

Simon Cowell puts ‘haunted’ mansion up for sale: report
Thomas Markle says British public loved Meghan and Harry

Thomas Markle says British public loved Meghan and Harry

Dua Lipa becomes the 'most listened to' artist in the world

Dua Lipa becomes the 'most listened to' artist in the world

Bidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends

Bidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends
Sean Penn directorial 'Flag Day' features actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings'

Sean Penn directorial 'Flag Day' features actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings'
Boy George opens up about turning 60, new music and biopic

Boy George opens up about turning 60, new music and biopic

Latest

view all