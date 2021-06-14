 
entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker give fans glimpse into their romantic life

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker delighted fans as they shared unseen photos from  their romantic journey together, marking  one-year anniversary on Saturday.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner shared loved up pictures to commemorating their relationship milestone.

In photos, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying their travels together, and intimate, cuddly moments. Booker also shared a video of a romantic picturesque sunset scene.

The 25-year-old 'KUWTK' beauty and NBA star sparked romance rumours in April 2020, when they were spotted enjoying a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together.

However, the pair really turned heads when Devin accompanied Kendall to Tahiti to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday during the tropical trip in October 2020.

Devin stole the limelight when he attended the Vogue cover girl’s Halloween-themed birthday bash. The dynamic duo even took romantic snapshot, in which Kendall cozied up next to Devin.

