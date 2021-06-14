Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle explained

Meghan Markle has often drawn comparisons with Princess Diana over the similar turbulent royal struggles they both faced in their lives.

Royal expert Matthew Dennison is now sharing how the late Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex both had similar problems with Queen Elizabeth II.

According to The Mirror, Dennison explained: "The Queen doesn’t talk about her own feelings and she doesn’t encourage others to talk about their feelings either.”

"Diana had meeting after meeting with the Queen, who ultimately felt it was the same conversation happening over and over again. Diana never forgot who her mother-in-law was and that provided a barrier that was not of the Queen’s making," he shared.

"I don’t know if Meghan was overawed in that sense because Meghan was a grown woman with experience of life when she joined the royal family whereas Diana was a young girl. But I think both women wanted something from the Queen that they didn’t get,” he added.