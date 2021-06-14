Queen Elizabeth ‘will not stay silent’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistruths’

Queen Elizabeth reportedly refuses to stay silent over the myriad of mistruths Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spreading regarding the Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims regarding ‘permission’ were debunked by an inside source.



The insider got candid during their interview with the Mail on Sunday and admitted, “no video call has taken place” with the palace regarding Lilibet’s name.

The source also made it clear that “Friends of the Sussexes appear to have given misleading briefings to journalists about what the Queen had said and that took the whole thing over the edge. The Palace couldn’t deny the story that this was a mistruth.”

For those unversed, the palace has reportedly been pushed into making such a public statement due to the blatant lies being spread around regarding their stake in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s matters.