 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie takes break from social media

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Australian actress Margot Robbie revealed that she is stepping off social media for the time being.

The actress took to Instagram to inform her 23.7 million followers that she is taking a break.

She shared a snap of herself celebrating Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman which was produced by her company LuckyChap.

“Jumping off social media for the time being - check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested in what we’re up to, otherwise ciao for now!”

While the reason behind her social media break is not known, she is very busy as she is set to star and produce films Barbie and Marian.

She also expected to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the movie The Suicide Squad, which is set to debut in August. 

More From Entertainment:

Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video

Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video
French Montana's driver robbed at gunpoint, steal $340,000 worth of valuables

French Montana's driver robbed at gunpoint, steal $340,000 worth of valuables
Reason why Angelina Jolie was seen visiting former husband's apartment

Reason why Angelina Jolie was seen visiting former husband's apartment

Scott Disick spoils girlfriend Amelia Hamlin on 20th birthday

Scott Disick spoils girlfriend Amelia Hamlin on 20th birthday
Ed Sheeran’s school play footage goes to auction: report

Ed Sheeran’s school play footage goes to auction: report
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway
Queen Elizabeth ‘will not stay silent’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistruths’

Queen Elizabeth ‘will not stay silent’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘mistruths’
Thomas Markle blasts Meghan and Harry over bombshell Oprah chat

Thomas Markle blasts Meghan and Harry over bombshell Oprah chat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘yearn for peace’ after turbulent Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘yearn for peace’ after turbulent Megxit
Beyonce shares touching note to wish twins Rumi, Sir on birthday

Beyonce shares touching note to wish twins Rumi, Sir on birthday
Thomas Markle bashes ‘exploitative’ Oprah Winfrey

Thomas Markle bashes ‘exploitative’ Oprah Winfrey
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton may have said 'I do' secretly

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton may have said 'I do' secretly

Latest

view all