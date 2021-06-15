 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon end partnership in The Morning Show season 2 trailer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

The Morning Show season two trailer has been released, showing Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) ending their breakfast partnership.

In the trailer, Alex and Bradley’s UBA partnership seemingly comes to an end when Alex leaves the show in wake of their on-air whistleblower moment in season one.

Aniston also shared the new trailer of the show to her Instagram page on Monday. She wrote: "Took a little longer than expected but it’s finally here…first look at Season 2 of @TheMorningShow!"

The season one finale concluded with the two attempting to take down UBA president Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin) and others responsible for protecting Mitch (Steve Carell) amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In the season two trailer, Alex is seen leaving the show and sitting down for a tell-all interview.

The Morning Show’s second season, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will debut on Apple TV on September 17.

