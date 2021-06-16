Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers

The female superhero movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, is being released next month with all the fanfare. It is due to the raging Covid pandemic that the movie was delayed three times from its original release date in May 2020.

It is 24th MCU superhero film.

The Scarlett Johansson-starrer will land in the US theatres on July 9. The Marvel film will also simultaneously premiere on Disney+ with premium access.

Marvel Studios has kept alive the movie lovers' excitement about the upcoming superhero flick with posters, promos, special teasers, featurettes and trailers.

Check them out here.

Titled Got This, the trailer traces the past of Scarlett Johansson's character of iconic super-spy Natasha Romanoff.

Titled in In Pursuit, the trailer spotlights the bonding of Natasha Romanoff with her sister Yelena Belova played by English actress Florence Pugh

Titled Ready Set Action Featurette, the clip showcases Scarlett Johansson unfolds 'Her Story, Her Secrets.'

Titled Let's Go, the clip serves to build up the momentum for the movie as Marvel says 'The experience will be worth the wait.'

Titled Playmaker, the clip is intended to be a Special Look at the movie as the film's lead Scarlett Johansson talks to screen. She heard saying, "I'm done running from my past."

Titled You Got A Plan?, the clip brings to the fore unmatched bonding of the two sisters.

Titled National Super Hero Day, the clip highlights different scenes of Scarlett Johansson's previous superhero films from Natasha Romanoff's saga. Marvel says, "It's National Super Hero Day, and Natasha Romanoff will always be our hero

Released on April 3, the clip builds the excitement for the movie as Natasha Romanoff has 'unfinished business' to accomplish.

The trailer was released on March 9, 2020. Marvel Studios introduces the trailer, "At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”

The trailer was released on January 14, 2020. The clip is about Natasha Romanoff's “Family. Back together again.”

The official teaser was released on December 3, 2019.







