Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

American reality television star Kim Kardashian is excited to share the happy news with her fans that her daughter North West has turned eight.

Taking to social media, the 40-year-old star celebrated her daughter's birthday by posting a number of throwback snaps of herself papped along with her daughter.

“My firstborn baby North is 8-years-old today,” Kim captioned the post. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives.”

Kim Kardashian continues her sweet birthday note for her daughter. The celebrity mom said, “You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life.”



“I’ve never met anyone like you,” Kim Kardashian concluded the note while doting on her daughter.