Khloe Kardashian 'frustrated' by sister Kourtney's decision of being private about love life

Khloe Kardashian expressed her anger over sister Kourtney's decision to stop the family discussing her love life on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' despite paparazzi photos being in the open



The 36-year-old admitted she was "frustrated" by her sister's decision to shield her most recent partners from the cameras during the famous family show 'KUWTK'. She was responding to the host Andy Cohen's question about it.



She replied: "There's been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott at the beginning, it was so much was about them but maybe there wasn't as much going on in other peoples' lives.



"Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. It's that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too."

Khloe Kardashian said it was "unfair" if people chose not to share events they were going through. She admitted they weren't even allowed to talk about Kourtney's most recent love life escapedes.

The reality TV show has come to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons and Khloe has aired her thoughts in a reunion episode, calling Kourtney out for being much more reserved.