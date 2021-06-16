 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian 'frustrated' by sister Kourtney's decision of being private about love life

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Khloe Kardashian expressed her anger over sister Kourtney's decision to stop the family discussing her love life on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' despite paparazzi photos being in the open

The 36-year-old admitted she was "frustrated" by her sister's decision to shield her most recent partners from the cameras during the famous family show 'KUWTK'. She was responding to the host Andy Cohen's question about it.

She replied: "There's been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott at the beginning, it was so much was about them but maybe there wasn't as much going on in other peoples' lives.

"Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. It's that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too."

Khloe Kardashian said it was "unfair" if people chose not to share events they were going through. She admitted they weren't even allowed to talk about Kourtney's most recent love life escapedes.

The reality TV show has come to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons and Khloe has aired her thoughts in a reunion episode, calling Kourtney out for being much more reserved.

More From Entertainment:

London theatres face 'disastrous delay' for full re-opening

London theatres face 'disastrous delay' for full re-opening
Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico
Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers
Meera says her family receiving death threats

Meera says her family receiving death threats

Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker

Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker
Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast
Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship

Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship
Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

Latest

view all