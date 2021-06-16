Kevin Hart has a message for his haters: ‘The hate fuels me to do more’

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart is clapping back at critics who claimed he is not funny anymore.

Taking to Twitter, the Jumanji actor sent out multiple charged tweets and hit back at his haters.

“Sometimes you gotta sit back & laugh at some of the [expletive] that you hear....and I hear it all,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he continued to address his detractors, saying: “I got time today....”

“The “He’s not funny” slander is the best....this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time....2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time,” Hart wrote in another tweet.



“I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now....I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings ....” he continued.



“I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams....The hate/slander fuels me to do more,” he added.



“You guys are what makes this business fun....because it’s not about getting to the top....it’s about doing your best to stay on top after you get there. I rarely talk [expletive]....but I felt the need to today. Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles.... you guys fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick every damn time,” he wrote.



Concluding his rant, Hart wrote: “J Cole said it best “If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU” .....Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh!!!!”





