Wednesday Jun 16 2021
Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Ana de Armas - who dated Affleck after they met on the set of thriller 'Deep Water' in early 2020 - has found her new beau, according to reports.

The 'No Time To Die' star has reportedly been dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis since her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck returned to his old lover Jennifer Lopez.

The Bond girl has been enjoying the company of handsome tech exec Boukadakis for a few months.

A media outlet, citing source, reported that Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. "Things are going well between the new couple, and he has already introduced de Armas to members of his family"

Paul, 37, who is based in Austin, splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has reportedly been spending a lot of time with Ana.

The 33-year-old Cuban born actress' new beau was co-founder and CEO at Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder in 2017 to add video collaboration. He became Tinder’s VP of special initiatives and has been working to create content for the site including the platform’s 'Swipe Night'.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck's love life is once again a hot topic after recent sightings with his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

