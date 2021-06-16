Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Wednesday praised Charlie Mackesy for paying tributes to nurses in his latest painting.

The Indian film star said she loved the painting and the description accompanying it. "A tired nurse friend has been in touch today. It’s incredible how they keep going. This is a drawing for them," read the description.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt was among thousands of people who liked Katrina Kaif's Instagram post.

India is still recording thousands of coronavirus cases on daily basis in the second wave of COVID-19. The country's health system collapsed as the deadly disease killed thousands of people over the last two months.



