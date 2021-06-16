 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller 'Atlas': report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller Atlas: report

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez would  star in and produce the Netflix 's upcoming sci-fi thriller Atlas,said a report.

The report came days after Lopez's production deal with the streaming giant was announced.

According to People.com, the film will follow Atlas, a woman who must go up against an AI soldier that believes the key to ending war is to end humanity. 

"In order to beat the rogue soldier, Atlas must then "work with the one thing she fears most - another AI," People.com reported while quoting Deadline.

Meanwhile Jennifer Lopez is making headlines for her reunion with former boyfriend Ben Affleck after the duo was pictured exchanging passionate kisses.

The pictures confirmed weeks of fevered rumors that they have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago.

Paparazzi photos printed in the New York Post on Monday showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez’s family at Malibu’s posh Nobu sushi restaurant west of Los Angeles on Sunday.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row
Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim

Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim
Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube

Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube
Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance
Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Angelina Jolie spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment

Angelina Jolie spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment
Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

Pink shells out eye-watering $13.7 million on ocean view house

Pink shells out eye-watering $13.7 million on ocean view house
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite after breakup

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite after breakup
BTS release live performance of ‘Film Out’ on Count Down TV

BTS release live performance of ‘Film Out’ on Count Down TV
Olivia Rodrigo drops bts for ‘Sour’ photoshoot

Olivia Rodrigo drops bts for ‘Sour’ photoshoot
Prince Harry, Meghan honoured Diana’s legacy with US move: royal expert

Prince Harry, Meghan honoured Diana’s legacy with US move: royal expert

Latest

view all