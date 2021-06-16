Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller 'Atlas': report

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez would star in and produce the Netflix 's upcoming sci-fi thriller Atlas,said a report.

The report came days after Lopez's production deal with the streaming giant was announced.

According to People.com, the film will follow Atlas, a woman who must go up against an AI soldier that believes the key to ending war is to end humanity.

"In order to beat the rogue soldier, Atlas must then "work with the one thing she fears most - another AI," People.com reported while quoting Deadline.

Meanwhile Jennifer Lopez is making headlines for her reunion with former boyfriend Ben Affleck after the duo was pictured exchanging passionate kisses.

The pictures confirmed weeks of fevered rumors that they have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago.

Paparazzi photos printed in the New York Post on Monday showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez’s family at Malibu’s posh Nobu sushi restaurant west of Los Angeles on Sunday.