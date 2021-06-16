 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez saw Ben Affleck as 'the one that got away' after 2004 split

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez always believed that Ben Affleck held a special place in her heart even after their 2004 split.

A source told Page Six, that the On the Floor hit maker always saw the Argo star as "the one that got away" when they broke up.

“Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away,” the source said. 

“She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

However, it seems that the Hustlers stars won’t make that same mistake again as the duo recently reignited their romance.

The duo made it apparent that they are definitely back together as they we caught packing on the PDA during a dinner for the singer's sister's birthday. 

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson opens up about running for president

Dwayne Johnson opens up about running for president
Kanye West likes spending time with Irina Shayk: source

Kanye West likes spending time with Irina Shayk: source
Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UK: report

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UK: report
Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix's sci-fi film Atlas

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix's sci-fi film Atlas

Michael Costello apologises for body shaming Leona Lewis

Michael Costello apologises for body shaming Leona Lewis

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller 'Atlas': report

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller 'Atlas': report

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row
Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim

Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim
Olivia Rodrigo smashes records with debut album ‘Sour’

Olivia Rodrigo smashes records with debut album ‘Sour’
Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube

Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube
Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance
Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Latest

view all