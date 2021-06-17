 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Meghan won't join Harry at the unveiling of Diana's statue in England, according to new report

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Meghan Markle, who welcomed daughter Lili on June 4, won't travel to England with her husband Prince Harry next month, according to new reports.

The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly not join the Duke at the unveiling of her late mother Princess Diana's statue in London. 

Harry will travel alone for a ceremony honoring Princess Diana as his sweetheart is planning to remain in Montecito with their two kids.

Meghan is staying behind in California with Archie and Lili and won't join her husband in England next month, a UK tabloid, citing an insider, reported on Wednesday.

"Meghan is not going to travel," a source close to the royal couple told Daily Mirror. "She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone."

Previously, there were speculations and reports that new mom will accompany her husband Harry on his trip to UK.

If the Duchess were to come along, it would be her first reunion with the royal family since the Sussexes last official engagements at the palace in March 2020.

Prince Harry, who has been invited to a one-on-one lunch with Queen Elizabeth, will reportedly deliver a keynote speech at a Kensington Palace ceremony.

