Luke Wilson talks about possibly reprising his ‘Legally Blonde’ role

American actor Luke Wilson has opened up about reprising his role in the Legally Blonde franchise.



While promoting his film 12 Mighty Orphans, Wilson spoke to People about reviving his role in Legally Blonde 3.

Asked if he would be open to playing Emmett Richmond—his character in the Reese Witherspoon-starrer—Wilson said he is game!

"Yeah. I'm always up to work with Reese again. We'll just have to see what happens,” he said.

Further opening up about the original film, the actor said: "I'll watch it when I see it on cable, and it's on cable a lot. But just because Reese is always so funny in the movie to me. So I always watch a few things just because I like her portrayal of Elle Woods so much."

For the unversed, Witherspoon is gearing up to step in the shoes of attorney Elle Woods once again with Legally Blonde 3, which was co-written by Mindy Kaling.