Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Princess Diana wanted to live in California after boyfriend Dodi Fayed bought a property in Malibu

Princess Diana always wanted to live in California and right before her death, was even planning to move with her kids, according to her former voice coach and butler.



This was when Diana had just started her relationship with businessman Dodi Fayed who bought a property in Malibu.

"She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle, the boys—nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment,'" the Princess of Wales' butler Paul Burrell recalled.



Said Burrell, "[The house] was going to be in Malibu...I saw the plans. We sat on the floor, spread out all the maps and the layout of the house."

Both Prince William and Harry were aged 15 and 12, living in the UK with father Prince Charles.

"Why couldn't [the boys] come and spend a portion of their time in America? That would be very stiff and staunchy if the queen would say, 'No, they can't go to America.'" Burrell added.