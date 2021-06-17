 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry might give Princess Diana’s statue unveiling a miss, claims royal expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Prince Harry might give the statue unveiling ceremony for his late mother Princess Diana a miss, believes one royal expert.

According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, the Duchess of Sussex was already unlikely to attend the event honouring her late mother-in-law, and now, her husband might skip it as well.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the expert said that because London is such a “trigger” for Harry, as claimed by him, he might not return for his mother’s 60th birth anniversary.

"No one I've spoken to believes Meghan will attend. She's just had a baby and that's a perfect reason to want to stay where she is. No one could criticise her for that, although I'm sure people will. Right now there's no certainty if Harry will attend,” he said.

"He recently said that London was a trigger for him and I took those comments as a way of him preparing everyone to say that it was too painful for him to return to the site where he buried his mother,” he shared.

"He also recently announced his paternity leave, so he seems to have so many reasons to want to stay in LA with baby Lili and Meghan,” he added. 

