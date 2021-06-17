 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Maya Henry spotted without £3million engagement ring after Liam Payne split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Maya Henry could be seen glowing as ever after her breakup with her ex-fiancé Liam Payne.

The model was seen enjoying lunch in West Hollywood, California.

The 21-year-old flashed a smile as she stepped out in Los Angeles without her £3million engagement ring.

The stunner sported a pink midi dress with a square neckline which she paired with white trainers.

Liam, earlier in June, said that he ended his relationship to with the model as he needed to “work on himself” but added that he is “upset” at hurting his ex.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he said on Diary of a CEO podcast. 

“That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

“I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else."

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order after men sends her diamond ring

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order after men sends her diamond ring

Scott Disick drops $57,000 on another birthday present for Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick drops $57,000 on another birthday present for Amelia Hamlin
Enid Blyton declared 'racist' and 'xenophobic' by English Heritage

Enid Blyton declared 'racist' and 'xenophobic' by English Heritage

Prince Harry might give Princess Diana’s statue unveiling a miss, claims royal expert

Prince Harry might give Princess Diana’s statue unveiling a miss, claims royal expert
Paris Jackson weighs in on past suicidal ideations

Paris Jackson weighs in on past suicidal ideations
Jennifer Lopez felt 'crushed' after Ben Affleck split: report

Jennifer Lopez felt 'crushed' after Ben Affleck split: report
Jennifer Garner reluctant to let her and Ben Affleck's kids meet Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner reluctant to let her and Ben Affleck's kids meet Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Hart addresses decision to discuss scandals with kids

Kevin Hart addresses decision to discuss scandals with kids
American singer Diana Ross drops new single 'Thank You'

American singer Diana Ross drops new single 'Thank You'

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU
Prince William 'has had enough' of Harry, Meghan's tiff with royal family

Prince William 'has had enough' of Harry, Meghan's tiff with royal family

Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic

Sheryl Crow talks about performing live music post-pandemic

Latest

view all