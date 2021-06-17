Maya Henry spotted without £3million engagement ring after Liam Payne split

Maya Henry could be seen glowing as ever after her breakup with her ex-fiancé Liam Payne.

The model was seen enjoying lunch in West Hollywood, California.

The 21-year-old flashed a smile as she stepped out in Los Angeles without her £3million engagement ring.

The stunner sported a pink midi dress with a square neckline which she paired with white trainers.

Liam, earlier in June, said that he ended his relationship to with the model as he needed to “work on himself” but added that he is “upset” at hurting his ex.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he said on Diary of a CEO podcast.

“That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

“I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else."

