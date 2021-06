Paris Jackson debuts new song ‘Freckles’ on Red Table Talk

Paris Jackson recently gave fans a live performance of a hit new songs and her fanbase is already in awe with her vocal range.

The song in question, Freckles was performed on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith.

The interview also featured intimate one-on-one conversation among the girls and included topics like self-harm, betrayal and mental health.

Check it out below: