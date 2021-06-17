 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Billie Eilish stuns on Rolling Stones cover

Billie Eilish  graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and the American singer on Wednesday shared multiple pictures from her photo-shoot for the cover on Instagram.

More than two million people liked her Instagram post within an hour after the singer shared her pictures and the link to her interview with Rolling Stone.

The singer talked about her music, personal life and family in her interview in which her fans think she needed to address some rumors that started swirling after one of her pictures posted on Instagram.

