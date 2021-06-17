Paris Jackson touches upon coming out to 'religious family'

Paris Jackson wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke about how her family responded to her coming out as gay.

Speaking with Willow Smith on Red Table Talk, the daughter of the iconic late pop singer Michael Jack said that her “very religious” family swept the topic under the rug.

"I'm still kind of figuring it out," Paris said.

"My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don't talk about it, and it's not really accepted. I've gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion."

"Right now," she continued, "I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion ... like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn't my business."

She however shared that she has the support of her two brothers Prince Michael Jackson and Bigi.

"But there were moments where it was really hard. You feel alone. You feel excluded," she added.