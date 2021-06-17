 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson touches upon coming out to 'religious family'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Paris Jackson wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke about how her family responded to her coming out as gay.

Speaking with Willow Smith on Red Table Talk, the daughter of the iconic late pop singer Michael Jack said that her “very religious” family swept the topic under the rug.

"I'm still kind of figuring it out," Paris said. 

"My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don't talk about it, and it's not really accepted. I've gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion."

"Right now," she continued, "I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion ... like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn't my business."

She however shared that she has the support of her two brothers Prince Michael Jackson and Bigi.

"But there were moments where it was really hard. You feel alone. You feel excluded," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Hudgens quashes beauty standards praising Kendall Jenner's body

Vanessa Hudgens quashes beauty standards praising Kendall Jenner's body

Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry remembers her on 1st death anniversary

Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry remembers her on 1st death anniversary
Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel hints Paul Walker's daughter Meadow may appear

Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel hints Paul Walker's daughter Meadow may appear
Kim Kardashian to tone down sultry photos amid lawyer journey?

Kim Kardashian to tone down sultry photos amid lawyer journey?
James Corden gives ‘Friends’ reunion cast a surprise visit

James Corden gives ‘Friends’ reunion cast a surprise visit

Billie Eilish stuns on Rolling Stones cover

Billie Eilish stuns on Rolling Stones cover
Coldplay gears up for NYC Macy’s Fourth of July special

Coldplay gears up for NYC Macy’s Fourth of July special
Meghan Markle kids book ‘The Bench’ slays bestseller list

Meghan Markle kids book ‘The Bench’ slays bestseller list
Dakota Johnson replaces 'Star Wars' actress in new film starring Sean Penn

Dakota Johnson replaces 'Star Wars' actress in new film starring Sean Penn
Paris Jackson debuts new song ‘Freckles’ on Red Table Talk

Paris Jackson debuts new song ‘Freckles’ on Red Table Talk
Prince Harry’s UK visit for Diana statue bashed: ‘Better if he doesn’t!’

Prince Harry’s UK visit for Diana statue bashed: ‘Better if he doesn’t!’
Kurulus: Osman Season 2: Osman Bey and his warriors ambushed in latest episode

Kurulus: Osman Season 2: Osman Bey and his warriors ambushed in latest episode

Latest

view all