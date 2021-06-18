Gigi Hadid showers love on ‘best friend’ of her mom on birthday

US supermodel Gigi Hadid extended love and sweet birthday wishes to auntie Paige, the ‘best friend’ of her mom Yolanda Hadid.



Gigi’s mother took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Paige with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote “Happy birthday to the ‘Best Friend’ in the world, thank you for always being there when I needed you during the most painful and challenging times of my life but also the joys and blessings these past 28 years.”

“I very much appreciate you and all your goodness today and every day- I feel so blessed to have you by my side to walk this journey called life together!! I love you paige.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Gigi also wished ‘auntie’ a very happy birthday.



“Happy bday auntie Paige WE LOVE YOU!!,” the supermodel commented.