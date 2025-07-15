Jennifer Aniston turns to Adam Sandler to play cupid in her love life

Jennifer Aniston relies on Adam Sandler to her her find love

Jennifer Aniston reportedly relied on her close friend Adam Sandler to find her new love.

Insiders revealed to RadarOnline that the Friends alum told the source that she trusts only Adam and his wife Jackie Sandler “more than anyone when it comes to this.”

“They know me better than I know myself sometimes,” the actress further shared.

The source told the outlet, “Jen is very old-school. She has no interest in dating apps, casual flings, or anything that feels forced.”

“She’s counting on her friends to play Cupid—and that’s where Adam and Jackie come in. They know everyone, and they’ve got great instincts,” they added.

However, the source noted that Jennifer Aniston is not in a hurry to find love as she is “not pressuring Adam and Jackie.”

“She’s open to the process and knows it might take time,” the source stated.

For those unaware, Aniston, who is famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, has been Adam Sandler’s friend for more than 30 years now. The actress has also grown close to his wife Jackie.

The source stated, “Adam has a deep bench of friends in their late thirties and forties—comedy writers, producers, actors—guys who admire Jen but wouldn’t be intimidated by her fame.”

“Jackie is also incredibly connected through their kids’ school and social circles. Between them, they know everyone, and they’d only introduce someone who really respects Jen and what she’s been through,” they added.

This comes amid the speculations of Jennifer Aniston dating Jim Curtis, a hypnotherapist.

A source revealed that while the couple is dating, it’s “just casual.”