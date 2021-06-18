 
Friday Jun 18 2021
What Ben Affleck feels about intense romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez talking about having a future with together 

Ben Affleck is very serious about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and sees a future with him too. 

“They’re talking about their future together,” an insider dished. “The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” the source added. 

“She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving toward building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her," they further said. 

Moreover, Jen “doesn’t want any reminders of [Alex].” The insider noted, “Ben has his home here and she wants her own, where Ben can stay, of course. It may sound extravagant to some, but she can afford it and real estate is always a good investment. It’s a win-win.”

Relationship experts and authors Dr. Israel Helfand and wife Cathie Helfand earlier spoke of Affleck and Lopez's brewing romance, “Love and lust are not emotions that are easily ignored, and given this reunion, it’s very possible she’s maintained those feelings for Affleck since their split."

