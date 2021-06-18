 
Friday Jun 18 2021
Friday Jun 18, 2021

Jennifer Hudson drops ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’

Jennifer Hudson has officially dropped her audio track for the brand new song Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).

Shortly before the release, Hudson released a statement regarding the new track and was quoted saying, “Music is such a living and breathing character in this film, as it was in Ms. Franklin’s life.”

“The process of creating this song was like constructing the greatest tribute I could possibly offer to her spirit. It was the final exhale of this extraordinary project and one that I let out with complete fulfillment.”

“Being able to do so with Carole and Jamie was an incredible privilege… Our goal was to show that music was always the anchor for Ms. Franklin, in all that she did, and I hope this song illustrates the strength of her voice – both literally and figuratively – which always brought her home.”

