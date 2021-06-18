Britney Spears fans left worried after singer admits she's not sure if she will perform live again

Britney Spears left her fans worried when she told them she's not sure if she'ill ever perform live in the future.

Answering fan questions, the "Toxic" singer was asked about when will she return to the stage."I have no idea. I'm having fun right now," said while taking to her Instagram stories.

Britney added, "I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it."

According to reports, the singer would appear virtually at her July 23 conservatorship hearing.

The court appearances comes after her lawyer urged the court to allow Britney to speak on "an expedited basis" amid the ongoing battle.