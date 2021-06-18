 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears fans left worried after singer admits she's not sure if she will perform live again

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Britney Spears fans left worried after singer admits shes not sure if she will perform live again

Britney Spears left her fans  worried when she told them she's not sure if she'ill ever perform live in the future.

Answering fan questions, the "Toxic" singer was asked about when will she return to the stage."I have no idea. I'm having fun right now," said while taking to her Instagram stories.

Britney added, "I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it."

According to reports, the singer would appear virtually at her July 23 conservatorship hearing.

The court appearances comes after her lawyer urged the court to allow Britney to speak on "an expedited basis" amid the ongoing battle.

More From Entertainment:

Are we about to see another Eminem-Mariah Carey war--again?

Are we about to see another Eminem-Mariah Carey war--again?
Billie Eilish wants fans to ‘break up’ with their partners through her album

Billie Eilish wants fans to ‘break up’ with their partners through her album
Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard was a ‘poor man’s Angelina Jolie': report

Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard was a ‘poor man’s Angelina Jolie': report
Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue

Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue
Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian is most difficult daughter to work with

Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian is most difficult daughter to work with
Why Keeping Up With the Kardashians did not show Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott romance

Why Keeping Up With the Kardashians did not show Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott romance

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's bodyguard bares it all about their former romance

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's bodyguard bares it all about their former romance

James Corden hilariously shares he rather 'lay down' than work out

James Corden hilariously shares he rather 'lay down' than work out
What Ben Affleck feels about intense romance with Jennifer Lopez

What Ben Affleck feels about intense romance with Jennifer Lopez

Kim Kardashian reveals what actually led to Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian reveals what actually led to Kanye West divorce

Latest

view all