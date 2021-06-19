 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Web Desk

BTS' Jungkook on fire again on TikTok

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

BTS Jungkook on fire again on TikTok

Korea's K-pop boy band BTS has turned into a great world power to be reckoned with. The boy band is creating records of popularity one after the other.

Recently, a BTS singer Jungkook went out of the way to gain people's love as his TikTok hashtag got over one billion views within four days of the Muster stage.

On June 14, Jungkook's hashtag had received 53 billion views on the social media app TikTok. The hashtag bagged an additional 600 million views after BTS's Muster Sowoozoo.

Later on June 18, the hashtag ran in top gear as it got 54 billion views that make up an additional one billion views within four days.

The ever-increasing popularity graph of BTS made Jungkook's tweet reach a landmark of 2.9 million likes. This tweet, along with the five others by Jungkook, are among the ten most liked BTS tweets of all time on Twitter. 

