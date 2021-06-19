 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato shares family’s response to their new pronouns

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato has opened up about how their family is responding since they changed their pronouns from she/her to they/them.

During an interview with Audacity, the singer shared a glimpse of what their life has been like since they came out as non-binary.

“You know, my family has done an incredible job, actually. Especially my older sister, Dallas, I’ve noticed...her using ‘them’ and ‘they’ and it really does warm my heart up to see people trying,” they said.

“My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually. Just because I think your friends are the ones who you’re more likely to be like, ‘[expletive]! “I’m like, look, you can still call me ‘[expletive].’”

“I used to identify family as blood-related, and now my queer family has become more of a family than friends. I feel like I now have two families. I have my blood relatives and I have my queer family, and that family to me is the chosen family...that, my soulmate looks different than your typical soulmate,” they shared.

“My soulmate is my best friend, Matthew Scott. And him and I have never been romantic and never will be. But that is my person...my ideas and perspectives have totally shifted as I’ve gotten older and since I’ve found a safe place to be myself,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child
Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed

Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed
Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her

Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her
Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West
BTS' Jungkook on fire again on TikTok

BTS' Jungkook on fire again on TikTok
Eminem marks 20th anniversary of Shady Records

Eminem marks 20th anniversary of Shady Records

Olivia Rodrigo touches on inspiration behind creating the ‘The Rose Song’

Olivia Rodrigo touches on inspiration behind creating the ‘The Rose Song’
Kylie Jenner addresses body image insecurities

Kylie Jenner addresses body image insecurities
Meghan Markle weighs in on 2020 separation from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle weighs in on 2020 separation from Prince Harry
DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Aishwarya Rai avoids mentioning Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'

Aishwarya Rai avoids mentioning Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'
Demi Lovato weighs in on frozen yogurt controversy

Demi Lovato weighs in on frozen yogurt controversy

Latest

view all