Demi Lovato shares family’s response to their new pronouns

American singer Demi Lovato has opened up about how their family is responding since they changed their pronouns from she/her to they/them.



During an interview with Audacity, the singer shared a glimpse of what their life has been like since they came out as non-binary.

“You know, my family has done an incredible job, actually. Especially my older sister, Dallas, I’ve noticed...her using ‘them’ and ‘they’ and it really does warm my heart up to see people trying,” they said.

“My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually. Just because I think your friends are the ones who you’re more likely to be like, ‘[expletive]! “I’m like, look, you can still call me ‘[expletive].’”

“I used to identify family as blood-related, and now my queer family has become more of a family than friends. I feel like I now have two families. I have my blood relatives and I have my queer family, and that family to me is the chosen family...that, my soulmate looks different than your typical soulmate,” they shared.

“My soulmate is my best friend, Matthew Scott. And him and I have never been romantic and never will be. But that is my person...my ideas and perspectives have totally shifted as I’ve gotten older and since I’ve found a safe place to be myself,” they added.