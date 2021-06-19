 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Kate Middleton opens up about the significance of early childhood research

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Kate Middleton in a video message shared why the project is so significant and close to her heart

Kate Middleton has launched her new project with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Using her decade-long work into childhood research, the new center will raise awareness of promoting continued research as part of the Cambridge’s larger charitable work.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a video message shared why the project is so significant and close to her heart.

"My own journey into understanding the importance of early childhood actually started with adults, and not with children," said the duchess.

"It was about prevention. I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today's toughest social challenges, and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health.”

“I’ve spoken to psychiatrists to neuroscientists to practitioners and academics and parents alike, and what has become clear is that the best investment for our future health and happiness is in the first five years of life,” she continued.

“And that is why, today, I am launching the royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood working closely with others. The Center hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier or mentally healthy, more nurturing society.”

“By working together, my hope is that we can change the way we think about early childhood and transform lives for generations to come. Because I truly believe, big change starts small,” she added. 

