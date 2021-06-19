 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen slam Michael Costello, claiming he fabricated DMs

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen has broken her silence after fashion designer Michael Costello accused her of bullying him.

According to the author’s team, the screenshots shared by Costello in his recent Instagram post were “fake” and she has no idea what the designer is trying to do.

“Chrissy Teigen very clearly and contritely apologized for insensitive public tweets she made around a decade ago. She did not acknowledge nor apologize for sending private messages directing or encouraging self harm. Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello‘s recent attack, which includes fictional screenshots from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send,” her statement read.

Along with the extensive response to his allegations, Teigen wrote: “No idea what the [expletive] michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist.”

Furthermore, Teigen’s husband and singer John Legend also came forth to support his wife, as he tweeted: “Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened.”

“Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened,” he said.

“I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record,” he added in another tweet.


