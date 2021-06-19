 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William felt jealous of Prince Harry's soaring popularity pre-Megxit?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Diana's protection officer said William hated to always play second fiddle to Harry

Prince William got sick of witnessing Prince Harry's soaring popularity, Princess Diana's bodyguard claimed. 

Ken Wharfe, who was Diana's protection officer, said William always played second fiddle to Harry. 

Although, William was "better than Harry at certain things", the Duke of Sussex was a "natural listener and a fun person," said Wharfe in an interview with OK! Magazine.

"William was helpful to his little brother to an extent, but if he saw him getting more attention, he didn't like it," he said.

"I think William often played second fiddle to his brother, simply because Harry was very popular and that was very difficult for him."

Harry left the royal family in early 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie. 

The couple recently welcomed their baby daughter Lilibet and currently live in California. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle circulated first photos of baby Lilibet amongst royals on WhatsApp

Meghan Markle circulated first photos of baby Lilibet amongst royals on WhatsApp
Britney Spears shocks fans with latest announcement

Britney Spears shocks fans with latest announcement

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen slam Michael Costello, claiming he fabricated DMs

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen slam Michael Costello, claiming he fabricated DMs
Taylor Swift to drop 30 unreleased tracks in her next rerecorded album Red

Taylor Swift to drop 30 unreleased tracks in her next rerecorded album Red
Kate Middleton opens up about the significance of early childhood research

Kate Middleton opens up about the significance of early childhood research

Harry Styles amazes fans as he shows off his heavily inked bod

Harry Styles amazes fans as he shows off his heavily inked bod
Demi Lovato shares family’s response to their new pronouns

Demi Lovato shares family’s response to their new pronouns

Bradley Cooper seems to be on dad duty amid his ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West

Bradley Cooper seems to be on dad duty amid his ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West
Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child
Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed

Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed
Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her

Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her
Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian sheds more light on her split from Kanye West

Latest

view all