Prince William felt jealous of Prince Harry's soaring popularity pre-Megxit?

Diana's protection officer said William hated to always play second fiddle to Harry

Prince William got sick of witnessing Prince Harry's soaring popularity, Princess Diana's bodyguard claimed.



Ken Wharfe, who was Diana's protection officer, said William always played second fiddle to Harry.

Although, William was "better than Harry at certain things", the Duke of Sussex was a "natural listener and a fun person," said Wharfe in an interview with OK! Magazine.

"William was helpful to his little brother to an extent, but if he saw him getting more attention, he didn't like it," he said.

"I think William often played second fiddle to his brother, simply because Harry was very popular and that was very difficult for him."

Harry left the royal family in early 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie.

The couple recently welcomed their baby daughter Lilibet and currently live in California.